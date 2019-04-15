Coyotes' Ivan Prosvetov: Standout OHL campaign continues

Prosvetov stopped all 34 shots he faced in Saginaw's 5-0 Game 6 win over Sault Ste. Marie in OHL playoff action Sunday.

Prosvetov and the Spirit are off to the OHL semifinals where they await the winner of London and Guelph's Game 7 on Tuesday. A fourth-round selection (114th overall) of Arizona in 2018, the big Russian came out of nowhere to have an impressive season (36-11-2, 2.94 GAA, .910 save percentage) for Saginaw and has been even better (8-2-0, 2.33 GAA, .932 save percentage) in the playoffs. Prosvetov in on the radar in deeper dynasty leagues.