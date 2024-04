Jenik notched an assist and five PIM in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Jenik fought Flames winger Dryden Hunt in the first period and went on to assist a Dylan Guenther tally in the second. The helper was Jenik's first point in five NHL outings this season. The 23-year-old has added two shots on net, six hits and seven blocked shots while seeing bottom-six minutes when in the Coyotes' lineup.