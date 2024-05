Nordh signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Nordh was selected in the third round of last year's draft by the Coyotes, and he's now under contract following the club's move to Utah. Nordh had 22 points in 15 games with Brynas IF's junior-league team, and he also contributed 15 points over 50 contests with the parent club in the second-tier Swedish league. The winger projects as a bottom-six option if he gets to the NHL, mainly for his physical play.