Coyotes' Richard Panik: Factors into both of team's scoring plays
Panik notched a power-play goal and an assist Saturday, but the Coyotes lost to the Panthers 4-2 on the road.
The top-six winger has deposited three goals and two assists over his last five games, and Panik finally recorded his first man-advantage point as a member of the 'Yotes. He makes for an intriguing value play in all fantasy formats since he has been so productive, plus the 27-year-old should be inexpensive as a flanker deployed by one of the worst teams in the league.
