Panik notched a power-play goal and an assist Saturday, but the Coyotes lost to the Panthers 4-2 on the road.

The top-six winger has deposited three goals and two assists over his last five games, and Panik finally recorded his first man-advantage point as a member of the 'Yotes. He makes for an intriguing value play in all fantasy formats since he has been so productive, plus the 27-year-old should be inexpensive as a flanker deployed by one of the worst teams in the league.