Panik's availability for Thursday's game against the Canucks won't be decided until pregame, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Despite joining the team in Vancouver ahead of Thursday's contest, Panik hasn't been officially cleared to enter the lineup at this point. How he's feeling around puck drop will likely determine his status, so owners should keep tabs around the time the Coyotes take the ice for warmups at 9:30 PM ET. If he can't go, Mario Kempe will likely remain in the lineup.