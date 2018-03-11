Coyotes' Richard Panik: Just four points in last 15 games
Panik scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Panik has just four points (two goals, two assists) in his last 15 games. Any fantasy value he once had was left behind in Chicago when he departed there. Avoid.
