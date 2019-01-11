Panik scored two goals and added an assist Thursday, helping his team earn a 4-3 overtime win over Vancouver.

This was a nice performance for Panik, but take out this night and he'd have scored just 14 points in 39 games. That's more indicative of where he is this season, so there's not enough here to help your team unless your league is very deep. He'll need to produce more than once before this becomes worth watching.