Coyotes' Richard Panik: Shines with three points
Panik scored two goals and added an assist Thursday, helping his team earn a 4-3 overtime win over Vancouver.
This was a nice performance for Panik, but take out this night and he'd have scored just 14 points in 39 games. That's more indicative of where he is this season, so there's not enough here to help your team unless your league is very deep. He'll need to produce more than once before this becomes worth watching.
More News
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Notches two points Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Tallies goal against Senators•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Sinks power-play goal•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Coyotes issue statement on forward's legal matter•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Arrested in Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Richard Panik: Factors into both of team's scoring plays•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...