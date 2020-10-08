Pouliot did not receive a qualifying offer from the Blues and will becomes a UFA on Friday, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.

Pouliot served as organizational depth for the Blues in 2019-20, posting seven goals and 39 points in 59 outings with AHL San Antonio. He also made two appearances at the NHL level. The Penguins' first-round pick from 2012 boasts 202 games of NHL experience over parts of six seasons. Pouliot could be an intriguing option for teams in need of help on the blue line heading into 2020-21.