Fedor Tyutin: Joins front office

Tyutin will become part of the Blue Jackets' hockey operations team, ending his professional career, the club announced Monday.

Tyutin didn't play anywhere last season after spending the 2016-17 campaign with Colorado. In 872 NHL games -- primarily with Columbus -- the Russian racked up 55 goals, 209 assists and 548 PIM. Selected by the Rangers with the 40th pick of the 2001 NHL Draft, the blueliner enjoyed a 13-year career that included stints in the KHL.