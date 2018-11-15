Filip Sandberg: Released unconditionally
Sandberg was placed on unconditional waivers by the Sharks on Thursday in order to terminate his contract, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Sandberg has performed well in the minors with AHL San Jose this season, as he has five points in eight games; however, it seems likely the Swede is looking to return to his homeland where he spent the past five seasons playing for HV71. While he is just 24 years of age, this could mark the end of the winger's chances of breaking into the NHL.
