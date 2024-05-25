Usau was placed on unconditional waivers by the Lightning on Saturday for the purpose of terminating his contract, according to CapFriendly.

Usau had seven goals and 14 points in 42 regular-season contests with AHL Syracuse in 2023-24. The 22-year-old was never drafted but signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Tampa Bay in March 2022. Should Usau clear waivers and get released, as is expected, he might return to the KHL. He scored nine goals and 26 points in 40 KHL outings with his hometown of Minsk in 2021-22.