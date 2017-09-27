Jared Cowen: Released from PTO
Cowen was released from his professional try out with the Avalanche on Wednesday.
A2009 first-round pick, Cowen attempted to earn a roster spot with the Avalanche on short notice after having the final year of his contract with the Maple Leafs bought out. While he won't make the club's Opening Night roster, it wouldn't be surprising if another team gives him a shot.
