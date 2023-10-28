Thornton officially announced his retirement from professional hockey Saturday.

Thornton didn't play in 2022-23, so this announcement is more of a formality. While he never won a Stanley Cup, he was highly successful in his time in the NHL, playing in 1,714 regular-season games -- the most ever for a first-overall pick -- and another 187 playoff contests between the Bruins, Sharks, Maple Leafs and Panthers. He amassed 430 goals, 1,109 assists and 1,272 PIM in the regular season, and he added another 134 points in the postseason. Thornton also earned six All-Star nominations as well as the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy in 2005-06. Internationally, Thornton claimed one Olympic gold medal, two gold medals at the World Cup of Hockey, one gold medal at the World Junior Championship and a silver medal in the 2005 World Championship.