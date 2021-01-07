The Avalanche placed Anderson on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Avalanche selected Anderson with the 71st overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The 22-year-old blueliner has bounced between the ECHL and AHL since turning pro in 2018, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. Anderson will likely look to catch on with another NHL organization on an AHL-only deal or head overseas to continue his playing career.