Riikola agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Swedish club IK Oskarshamn on Wednesday.

Riikola played in 80 games for the Penguins over the last four years in which he generated three goals, 10 assists and 178 hits while averaging just 15:05 of ice time. At 28 years of age, the Finnish defenseman could still make his way back to North America if he puts together a strong campaign overseas.