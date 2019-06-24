Kevin Carr: Returning to Europe
Carr agreed to terms on a contract with the Nottingham Panthers (EBEL) on Friday.
Carr previously spent part of the 2017-18 campaign in Austria before playing for ECHL Utah last year. With the Grizzlies, the netminder went 20-9-3 with a .906 save percentage. After a four-year collegiate career with Buffalo State, the 28-year-old went undrafted and has never been able to earn an NHL deal. At this point, Carr figures to close out his professional career overseas.
