Gotovets agreed to terms on a two-year contract with KHL Dinamo Minsk on Wednesday.

A native of Belarus, Gotovets played for the acclaimed Shattuck St. Mary's as a youngster and went on to spend four years at Cornell University. Selected by the Lighting in the seventh round of the 2009 NHL Draft, the 26-year-old spent three seasons playing in the AHL before signing with Dinamo Minsk for the 2016-17 campaign, in which he tallied six points in 24 outings. Another stint in the AHL with Manitoba last year didn't produce a contract with an NHL club, so the blueliner will rejoin the Bisons on a two-year deal.