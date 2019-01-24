Liam Hughes: Ending playing career
Hughes announced his retirement from professional hockey for personal reasons.
Hughes start the year on an amatuer tryout with the Flyers, but wasn't able to secure an entry-level contract. In six outings for WHL Lethbridge this season, the 19-year-old netminder went 2-3-1 with a .892 save percentage.
