Lukas Bengtsson: Heading home
Bengtsson agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Linkoping HC (SHL) on Friday.
An undrafted prospect, Bengtsson inked a two-year, entry-level deal with the Penguins in April of 2016, but spent the entirety of his contract playing with the Baby Pens in the AHL. Over the course of two seasons, the blueliner logged a mere 53 minor-league outings, in which he tallied 21 points and 14 PIM. Barring a dramatic improvement in the 24-year-old's skills, this likely marks the end of his chances to make it to the NHL.
