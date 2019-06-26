Nick Schultz: Takes on coaching role
Schultz has been named a player development coach for the Flyers, signaling the end of his NHL playing career.
Schultz will end his playing days having amassed 175 points in 1,069 games during a career that spanned 15 years and four different teams.
