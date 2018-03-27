Penguins' Dane Birks: Inks entry-level deal with Pittsburgh

Birks signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Tuesday. The deal will begin with the 2018-19 campaign.

Birks just finished his collegiate career at Michigan Tech. The 2013 sixth-round pick totaled seven goals and 30 points in 117 games over three seasons with the Huskies. He'll report to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an amateur tryout contract for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign, and he'll likely spend the entirety of the 2018-19 season in the minors as well.