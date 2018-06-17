Penguins' Jordy Bellarive: Hospitalized following incident
Bellarive is being treated in hospital for an undisclosed injury following an incident, per the Lethbridge Hurricanes' official site.
We're lacking concrete information as to the exact nature of the incident, but it's believed to be a motor vehicle accident. Bellarive was signed by the Penguins in September of 2017 and registered 92 points (46 goals, 46 assists) in 71 games for Lethbridge of the junior-level Western Hockey League.
