Waeber inked a two-year contract with Swiss club EHC Kloten on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Waeber spent the bulk of his time this season with AHL Charlotte, for which he went 6-6-0 with a .887 save percentage and 3.09 GAA in 15 appearances. The 27-year-old netminder will technically be a restricted free agent this offseason, which means his NHL rights should remain with the Penguins despite heading overseas.