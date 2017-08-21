Quinton Howden: Joining Russian club

Howden secured a contract with Dinamo-Minsk of the KHL on Friday.

Howden saw action in a mere five contests with Winnipeg last season -- instead spending the bulk of the campaign with AHL Manitoba. While in the minors, the center tallied 13 goals and 11 helpers in 58 appearances. Selected in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old has failed to live up to expectations, but could get another shot in the league if he can put together a solid year in the KHL.