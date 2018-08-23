Robert Scuderi: Takes coaching gig

Scuderi will join the Junior Islanders as the Player Development Coach.

Considering Scuderi didn't play anywhere last season, it's not surprising to see him transitioning into an off-ice role. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion logged 783 regular-season contests in which he tallied eight goals, 102 assists and 198 PIM -- adding another 14 points in 122 playoff outings.

