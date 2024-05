Wilson secured a one-year deal with KHL team Metallurg Magnitogorsk on Tuesday.

Wilson has been out of the NHL since 2019-20 when he played in just six games for the Sabres. With Podolsk Vityaz last season, the veteran winger notched 20 goals and 10 assists in 38 games. At this point, the 2011 seventh-round pick shouldn't be expected back in the NHL any time soon and will finish just seven games shy of the 200-game mark.