Hughes agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Nottingham Panthers (EIHL) on Friday.

Following three seasons with OHL London, Hughes went undrafted before joining the Rangers organization. During his four years playing with AHL Hartford, the defenseman never cracked New York's lineup to make his NHL debut. At this point, it seems unlikely the 26-year-old will be able to break his way into the league and will probably play out his career abroad.