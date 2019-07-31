Morin announced his retirement Wednesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

While Morin only appeared in 13 NHL games with Dallas over the course of his career, he was a standout with AHL Texas. The center played in 691 minor-league contests in which he notched 175 goals and 386 assists. In addition to joining the AHL club in a front office role, Morin will also have his number retired.

