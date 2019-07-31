Travis Morin: Ends professional career
Morin announced his retirement Wednesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
While Morin only appeared in 13 NHL games with Dallas over the course of his career, he was a standout with AHL Texas. The center played in 691 minor-league contests in which he notched 175 goals and 386 assists. In addition to joining the AHL club in a front office role, Morin will also have his number retired.
