Berglund has been placed on unconditional waivers Thursday for the purpose of terminating his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Berglund inked a three-year, entry-level contract in June of 2020, but he's never seen the ice at the NHL level. He had one assist in five AHL games with Providence this and will likely be headed home to Sweden after the Bruins officially release him from his contract.