Victor Soderstrom: Concussed in World Junior game
Soderstrom sustained a concussion in an U-18 World Junior Championship game against Russia on Wednesday, and he'll miss the rest of the tournament, Uffe Bodin of Swedish site hockeysverige.se reports.
While he's not currently under contract with an NHL team, this news concerns one of the top prospects for the upcoming draft. The 18-year-old with slick hand and top-rate offensive skills took home the Hlinka Memoria Silver Medal and recorded the most points (seven) by a U18 junior as part of the 2018-19 season playing against older competition.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...