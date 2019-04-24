Victor Soderstrom: Concussed in World Junior game

Soderstrom sustained a concussion in an U-18 World Junior Championship game against Russia on Wednesday, and he'll miss the rest of the tournament, Uffe Bodin of Swedish site hockeysverige.se reports.

While he's not currently under contract with an NHL team, this news concerns one of the top prospects for the upcoming draft. The 18-year-old with slick hand and top-rate offensive skills took home the Hlinka Memoria Silver Medal and recorded the most points (seven) by a U18 junior as part of the 2018-19 season playing against older competition.