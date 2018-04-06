2018 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Vegas picks and predictions: Fade Chase Elliott, back Ryan Blaney

The 2018 NASCAR season rolls on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick is going off as a 3/1 favorite on this 1.5-mile track, while Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. are right behind him at 4/1.



Before you make any kind of bet on NASCAR at Texas, you need to see what Micah Roberts has to say.



As a Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting. Now he hands out NASCAR winners to his followers.



In the 2017 NASCAR playoffs, Roberts picked nine of 10 winners. That wasn't a fluke, either. In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15/1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Martin Truex Jr. for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40/1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.



This season, Roberts was all-in on Kevin Harvick at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 despite two other drivers having the same field-leading odds. The result: Harvick dominated, leading for 181 of 325 laps and cruising to victory by 2.69 seconds.



And two weeks ago at Martinsville, McClure was extremely high on Clint Bowyer, who snapped his 190-race winless streak in the STP 500.



Now, he has analyzed the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 from every possible angle and locked in his picks. You can see his entire projected leaderboard at SportsLine.



One surprise: Roberts loves Ryan Blaney at 15/1 and has him in his projected top five, saying he offers one of the best values.



Blaney is fresh off a third-place finish at Martinsville, his best performance of the year, and led 148 laps in this race last year. He's a value play you should be all over.



One driver Roberts is staying away from: Chase Elliott, who is going off at 15/1, but doesn't even crack the top 10 in his projections.



"In four Texas starts, he has an average finish of 6.5, but I don't think his car is as good as it was the past two years," Roberts told SportsLine. "The Hendrick Motorsports camaros have been way off this season and I don't see anything changing this week. A top-10 finish would be considered great at this juncture."



Roberts also loves an extreme underdog very few people are thinking about who is poised for a breakthrough in Texas. Anyone who backs this long shot could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500? And which long shot stuns the racing world? Visit SportsLine now see the full projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.