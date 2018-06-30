2018 Quicken Loans National tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods and the field start on Sunday
Big Cat will play with a former Aggie on Sunday afternoon at TPC Potomac
Abraham Ancer and Francesco Molinari co-lead the 2018 Quicken Loans National at 13 under after 54 holes, and they're trailed by Zac Blair and Ryan Armour, both of whom are at 11 under.
Farther back sits Tiger Woods, who will need something pretty special on Sunday in Round 4 following his 70-65-68 start to get in the mix with the leaders of this tournament. Woods is T10, but at 7 under and six strokes back, he's farther behind the leaders now than he was after 36 holes.
Still, we've seen Woods go on crazy runs before, and something super low on Sunday at TPC Potomac isn't out of the question. It should be fun to watch a freed-up Woods fire at all the pins in his final competitive round before the 2018 Open Championship in three weeks.
CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Sunday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major pairs ahead of Sunday's final round. For a full list of Quicken Loans National tee times, click here.
All times Eastern.
Rickie Fowler, John Huh -- 12:20 p.m.
Chesson Hadley, Marc Leishman -- 1:10 p.m.
Bronson Burgoon, Tiger Woods -- 1:20 p.m.
Zac Blair, Ryan Armour -- 2 p.m.
Abraham Ancer (co-leader), Francesco Molinari (co-leader) -- 2:10 p.m.
