Another week, another monstrous purse on the PGA Tour (taken home by Scottie Scheffler). The first signature event to be played following the 2024 Masters took place in Hilton Head, South Carolina, with the RBC Heritage hosting the best golfers on Tour -- and the best golfer in the world came out on top once again
With $20 million on the line in totality, Scottie Scheffler won for the fourth time in his last five starts, cashing a cool $3.6 million winner's share.
There was not a cut in place this week, so everyone in the field was guaranteed at least $41,000 no matter how many crooked numbers they posted. This is the new way of life for Tour pros as this is one of eight big-money signature events, only three of which have a cut.
Your first four winners from signature events this season ...
- The Sentry: Chris Kirk ($3.6 million)
- Pebble Beach Pro Am: Wyndham Clark ($3.6 million)
- Genesis Invitational: Hideki Matsuyama ($4 million)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Scottie Scheffler ($4 million)
- RBC Heritage: Scottie Scheffler ($3.6 million)
Scheffler has now won $16.25 million over his last five starts, including $3.6 million for taking the 2024 Masters, $4.5 million for winning The Players Championship and $554,000 for finishing second at the Houston Open.
The Wells Fargo Championship, Memorial and Travelers Championship will round out the eight signature events for 2024. Only the Memorial will have a cut. Add it all up, and there is nearly $200 million at stake between those eight tournaments plus The Players Championship, which Scheffler won in early March.
Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2024 RBC Heritage for the 69 players who are playing this event.
2024 RBC Heritage prize money, purse
Total purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000 -- Scottie Scheffler
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000
7th: $670,000
8th: $621,000
9th: $581,000
10th: $541,000
11th: $501,000
12th: $461,000
13th: $421,000
14th: $381,000
15th: $361,000
16th: $341,000
17th: $321,000
18th: $301,000
19th: $281,000
20th: $261,000
21st: $241,000
22nd: $224,500
23rd: $208,500
24th: $192,500
25th: $176,500
26th: $160,500
27th: $154,500
28th: $148,500
29th: $142,500
30th: $136,500
31st: $130,500
32nd: $124,500
33rd: $118,500
34th: $113,500
35th: $108,500
36th: $103,500
37th: $98,500
38th: $94,500
39th: $90,500
40th: $86,500
41st: $82,500
42nd: $78,500
43rd: $74,500
44th: $70,500
45th: $66,500
46th: $62,500
47th: $58,500
48th: $55,300
49th: $52,500
50th: $51,000
51st: $49,800
52nd: $48,600
53rd: $47,800
54th: $47,000
55th: $46,600
56th: $46,200
57th: $45,800
58th: $45,400
59th: $45,000
60th: $44,600
61st: $44,200
62nd: $43,800
63rd: $43,400
64th: $43,000
65th: $42,600
66th: $42,200
67th: $41,800
68th: $41,400
69th: $40,000