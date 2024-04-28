For the seventh straight year, golfers are in the Bayou taking part in the PGA Tour's annual team-style event. The 2024 Zurich Classic welcomed 80 teams of two as partners hoping to grab a trophy by week's end at TPC Louisiana.

Headlining the action are the two players who seemingly do everything together: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. The good friends were victorious in their first go around in 2022 but failed to defend their title a season ago. They started well this go-around but will need to make some major gains on Sunday if they hope to win two of three titles in New Orleans.

A new pairing making its debut features world No. 2 Rory McIlroy -- in his first tournament appearance -- playing alongside Shane Lowry. The two have shared Ryder Cup moments together are near the top of the Zurich Classic leaderboard, sitting just two strokes back entering the final 18 holes Sunday.

Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala also entered as a strong duo on paper, as was the case with Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama. Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor hoped to do one better than their runner-up performance in 2023 with Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith also starring as an all-Canadian team. Brothers Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick team up for the second straight year with Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard, plus Parker and Pierceson Coody, also making this week a family affair.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:45 - 2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 12:45 - 2:45 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio