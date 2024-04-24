With the PGA Tour's season rolling onward to its second major championship with the 2024 Masters now in the book, the 2024 PGA Championship is just around the corner. Valhalla will serve as host for the first time since 2014 and fourth time in its history as the best golfers in the world convene to begin action on May 16.

You might not believe this, but Scottie Scheffler is the favorite. Scheffler has won four of his last five tournaments -- including the Masters by four shots -- and has lost to just one other golfer since March 1. He has made $16.3 million in that span, third-most in a single season despite the 2024 campaign not having reached its halfway point.

Scheffler is now a stunning 7/2 favorite to win the PGA, which would put him halfway to the 2024 grand slam, a feat nobody has ever accomplished in a single season. In fact, odds for Scheffler to pull it off are now an eye-popping 40-1.

The closest anyone has come to a grand slam in recent years came was 2015 when Jordan Spieth won the first two majors, finished one shot out of a playoff in the third and then finished second in the fourth. It would not be surprising if Scheffler put together a similar major championship season.

2024 PGA Championship odds

Scottie Scheffler: 7/2

Rory McIlroy: 9-1

Jon Rahm: 10-1

Brooks Koepka: 16-1

Viktor Hovland: 18-1

Ludvig Åberg: 18-1

McIlroy won the PGA last time it was at Valhalla, but that was 10 years ago when he won two consecutive majors to collect Nos. 3 and 4 at the age of 25. A lot has happened since then, but McIlroy is still a tremendous player. And while he has not had the season he expected or that his last two seasons portended, he's still a threat here (though 9-1 is short). Koepka is the defending champion as he and Hovland engaged in a great battle last year at Oak Hill. Neither is playing as well this time around. Åberg is probably a better bet at 18-1 than either of those two.

Xander Schauffele: 20-1

Patrick Cantlay: 20-1

Collin Morikawa: 22-1

Wyndham Clark: 25-1

Jordan Spieth: 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 25-1

Will Zalatoris: 25-1

Joaquin Niemann: 28-1

The interesting players here are Clark and DeChambeau at 25-1. The latter will be in the field following his best Masters appearance to date; he's seemingly in terrific form. The former is the reigning U.S. Open champion coming off an awesome PGA Tour year behind Scheffler. He is also probably better suited to being a bit of a bomb-and-gouge guy, which is typically how PGAs have been set up in recent years (as opposed to the Masters and Open Championship).

Max Homa: 30-1

Justin Thomas: 30-1

Cameron Smith: 30-1

Tony Finau: 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 35-1

Dustin Johnson: 35-1

Rickie Fowler: 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 40-1

Cameron Young: 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 45-1

Adam Scott: 80-1

Tiger Woods: 100-1

Sergio Garcia: 150-1

Phil Mickelson: 150-1

Young intrigues me. An excellent major player, who should be able to decimate this golf course. He was good at the Masters and had a T3 at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. I would not love him at 20-1 ... but at 40-1? Absolutely.