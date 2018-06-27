2018 Quicken Loans National Vegas picks, predictions: Tiger Woods falls short at TPC Potomac

The 2018 Quicken Loans National gets underway Thursday morning in Potomac, Maryland, with 120 golfers vying for the title at TPC Potomac. Tiger Woods is one of the Vegas favorites at 12-1, but Rickie Fowler is the favorite in the 2018 Quicken Loans odds at 7-1. Don't make any kind of pick or enter any sort of Fantasy golf tournament without first seeing the projections from SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, calling the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory.

With the tournament set to get underway Thursday morning, SportsLine simulated the 2018 Quicken Loans National 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Woods is coming off a frustrating performance at the U.S. Open where he missed the cut with rounds of 78 and 72. Woods has, however, finished in the top 10 four times on the 2018 PGA Tour, but is still looking for his first win. SportsLine is calling for Woods to record another top-10 performance, but to come up short this weekend -- finishing third at the Quicken Loans National. He's a golfer to avoid at the Quicken Loans National 2018.

One surprise the model is calling for: Jimmy Walker, a Vegas long shot going off at 30-1 in the latest Quicken Loans National odds, finishes well inside the top 10 and makes a serious charge at the title.

Walker survived the cut at a brutal U.S. Open course this year and has a pair of top-10 finishes in the past couple months, including a second-place performance at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in May. He's a value pick you should be all over in the 2018 Quicken Loans National.

The model also is calling for several major long shots to be in contention, placing six total golfers with odds of 25-1 in the top 10 of its projected leaderboard. Backing one of these players which could lead to a huge payout.



So who wins the 2018 Quicken Loans National? And what massive long shots are set to make a stunning run this weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see the full leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last six majors heading into the weekend and find out.



Rickie Fowler 7-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Marc Leishman 18-1

Francesco Molinari 18-1

Kyle Stanley 20-1

Charles Howell 25-1

J.B. Holmes 25-1

Jimmy Walker 30-1

Beau Hossler 30-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 30-1

Joaquin Niemann 30-1

Byeonghun An 33-1

Kevin Na 35-1

Patrick Rodgers 40-1

Chesson Hadley 40-1

Gary Woodland 40-1