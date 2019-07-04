2019 3M Open odds: Surprising picks from top-rated model that nailed two straight majors

The 2019 3M Open features a $6.4 million purse, with just over $1.1 million going to the winner. It starts on the Fourth of July from TPC Twin Cities outside of Minneapolis. The first 2019 3M Open tee times are on Thursday at 7:50 a.m. ET, with players like Kevin Streelman, Smylie Kaufman, and Brian Harman among the first to let it fly. Six players with an Official World Golf Ranking in the top 30 will be in the 2019 3M Open field, including world No. 1 and tournament favorite Brooks Koepka. The four-time major champion is listed at 15-2 in the latest 2019 3M Open odds, while Jason Day (9-1), Hideki Matsuyama (10-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (14-1) are the only other players in the field with odds shorter than 28-1. Before you make your 2019 3M Open picks or enter a PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see this week's PGA Tour projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by a resounding three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, this advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 3M Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling: Jason Day, a 12-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five.

Day is coming off an impressive performance at the Travelers Championship where he finished eighth after a second-round 63 catapulted him atop the leaderboard. The 12-time PGA Tour winner has earned six top-10 finishes this season thanks in large part to his scoring average (69.755) and birdie average (4.29), which both rank in the top 12 on tour.

However, the 31-year-old has failed to finish in the top 20 in five of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. His recent troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters the 3M Open 2019 ranked 94th in driving accuracy percentage (62.26), which could cause major trouble at TPC Twin Cities. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 3M Open field.

Another surprise: Viktor Hovland, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Hovland was the low amateur at the Masters and U.S. Open this year, turning pro after an impressive 12th place finish at Pebble Beach Golf Links last month. In his first tournament as a professional, Hovland made the cut and finished 54th at the Travelers Championship and then went on to take 13th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week by going 15-under for the tournament. Hovland also made the cut on an exemption as an amateur at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this year.

Hovland has proven to be exceptionally accurate off the tee, hitting at least 70 percent of fairways in five of seven PGA Tour-sanctioned events he's played in so far this season. He's also blitzed par-fives in professional tournaments, playing them to 36-under for the year. That could be a huge advantage with four lengthy (546 yards or longer) par-fives at TPC Twin Cities.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 28-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 3M Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full 3M Open projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 15-2

Jason Day 9-1

Hideki Matsuyama 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Charles Howell III 33-1

Joaquin Niemann 33-1

Keegan Bradley 40-1

Kevin Na 40-1

Kevin Streelman 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Rory Sabbatini 45-1

Adam Hadwin 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Ryan Moore 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1