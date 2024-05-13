Ludvig Aberg's first appearance in a major on the PGA Tour was impressive, as he was runner-up to Scottie Scheffler at the Masters last month. The 24-year-old Swede hopes to take the next step when he competes at Valhalla Golf Club in the 2024 PGA Championship starting on Thursday, May 16. Aberg recorded his first career victory on the Tour last November, when he finished four strokes ahead of Mackenzie Hughes at the RSM Classic. He has posted top-10 finishes in half of his 10 starts this season, including another runner-up in February at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Aberg is 12-1 and Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters for the second time in his career, is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2024 PGA Championship odds.

Jon Rahm is 14-1, while three-time winner Brooks Koepka (10-1) and two-time tournament champion Rory McIlroy (6-1) also are among the top PGA Championship 2024 contenders. Before making any 2024 PGA Championship picks or bets, you need to see the PGA Championship 2024 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Top 2024 PGA Championship expert picks

One shocker from McDonald: The expert is fading Scottie Scheffler, who is priced too short to back in such a deep and talented 2024 PGA Championship field. The world No. 1 has won four of his last five starts, including the Masters last month, to match the career-high victory total he recorded in 2021-22. Scheffler's only blemish in that stretch came at the Houston Open, where he was one of five golfers who finished one stroke behind Stephan Jager and shared runner-up honors. "He's the rightful favorite, as he's the best player in the world by a very wide margin, but I can't get behind Scheffler at +300," McDonald told SportsLine. See who else to fade here.

On the other hand, McDonald loves the value on Xander Schauffele at 12-1. Ranked fourth in the world, Schauffele is on a 39-start drought since posting back-to-back victories at the Travelers Championship and Scottish Open in the summer of 2022. But the 30-year-old has posted eight top-10 finishes in 12 events this season, including finishing as the runner-up at the Players Championship and last week's Wells Fargo Championship. "He has been the second-best player in the world from a statistical sense and is as good of a sure thing when it comes to entering the weekend in contention," McDonald said. See who else to back here.

2024 PGA Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +600

Brooks Koepka +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Jon Rahm +1400

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Bryson DeChambeau +2500

Wyndham Clark +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Cameron Smith +3300

Max Homa +3300

Viktor Hovland +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Will Zalatoris +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Dustin Johnson +4500

Cameron Young +5000

Jason Day +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Jordan Spieth +5500

Tony Finau +5500

Patrick Reed +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Shane Lowry +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Sungjae Im +6500

Dean Burmester +6500

Sahith Theegala +6500

Abraham Ancer +7000

Min Woo Lee +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Talor Gooch +8000

Keegan Bradley +8500

Akshay Bhatia +8500

Russell Henley +8500

Adam Scott +8500

Sepp Straka +8500

Si Woo Kim +9000

Tiger Woods +12500

David Puig +12500

Corey Conners +12500

Rickie Fowler +12500

Stephan Jaeger +12500

Denny McCarthy +12500

Phil Mickelson +12500

Jake Knapp +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Billy Horschel +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Taylor Pendrith +12500

Adrian Meronk +12500

Austin Eckroat +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Harris English +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Adrian Otaegui +15000

Justin Rose +17500

Adam Schenk +17500

Keith Mitchell +17500

Mito Pereira +17500

Kurt Kitayama +17500

Daniel Berger +17500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +17500

Emiliano Grillo +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Tom Hoge +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Erik Van Rooyen +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Nicolai Hojgaard +20000

Eric Cole +20000

Jordan Smith +20000

Thomas Pieters +20000

J.T. Poston +20000

Thomas Detry +22500

Ryan Van Velzen +22500

Cam Davis +22500

Thriston Lawrence +22500

Beau Hossler +22500

Aaron Rai +22500

Ben Griffin +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Alex Smalley +22500

Brendon Todd +25000

Maverick McNealy +25000

Luke List +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Davis Riley +25000

Adam Hadwin +25000

Marc Leishman +25000

Seamus Power +25000

Ryo Hisatsune +27500

Matt Wallace +27500

Andrew Putnam +27500

Andy Ogletree +27500

Patrick Rodgers +30000

Doug Ghim +30000

Taylor Moore +30000

Sebastian Soderberg +30000

Adam Svensson +30000

Rasmus Hojgaard +30000

Robert MacIntyre +30000

Gary Woodland +30000

Lee Hodges +30000

Ben Kohles +30000

K.H. Lee +30000

Camillo Villegas +35000

Alejandro Tosti +35000

Taylor Montgomery +35000

Vincent Norrman +35000

Jesper Svensson +35000

Tim Widing +35000

Charley Hoffman +40000

Mark Hubbard +40000

Keita Nakajima +40000

Zac Blair +50000

Francisco Molinari +50000

Joel Dahmen +50000

Peter Malnati +50000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Takumi Kanaya +50000

Grayson Murray +50000

Alexander Bjork +50000

Martin Kaymer +75000

Kazuma Kobori +75000

Brice Garnett +75000

Michael Block +75000

Padraig Harrington +75000

Luke Donald +75000

Jimmy Walker +75000

Y.E. Yang +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

John Daly +150000

Wyatt Worthington IV +150000

Tyler Collet +200000

Matt Dobyns +200000

Josh Speight +200000

Braden Shattuk +200000

Brad Marek +200000

Tracy Phillips +200000

Evan Bowser +200000

Josh Bevell +200000

Larkin Gross +200000

Rich Beem +200000

Zac Oakley +200000

Jeremy Wells +200000

Preston Cole +200000

John Somers +200000

Ben Polland +200000

Kyle Mendoza +200000

Jared Jones +200000

Shaun Micheel +200000

Jeff Kellen +200000

Jesse Mueller +200000

Andy Svoboda +200000