Ludvig Aberg's first appearance in a major on the PGA Tour was impressive, as he was runner-up to Scottie Scheffler at the Masters last month. The 24-year-old Swede hopes to take the next step when he competes at Valhalla Golf Club in the 2024 PGA Championship starting on Thursday, May 16. Aberg recorded his first career victory on the Tour last November, when he finished four strokes ahead of Mackenzie Hughes at the RSM Classic. He has posted top-10 finishes in half of his 10 starts this season, including another runner-up in February at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Aberg is 12-1 and Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters for the second time in his career, is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2024 PGA Championship odds.
Jon Rahm is 14-1, while three-time winner Brooks Koepka (10-1) and two-time tournament champion Rory McIlroy (6-1) also are among the top PGA Championship 2024 contenders. Before making any 2024 PGA Championship picks or bets, you need to see the PGA Championship 2024 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.
McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.
Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2024 PGA Championship field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2024 PGA Championship expert picks
One shocker from McDonald: The expert is fading Scottie Scheffler, who is priced too short to back in such a deep and talented 2024 PGA Championship field. The world No. 1 has won four of his last five starts, including the Masters last month, to match the career-high victory total he recorded in 2021-22. Scheffler's only blemish in that stretch came at the Houston Open, where he was one of five golfers who finished one stroke behind Stephan Jager and shared runner-up honors. "He's the rightful favorite, as he's the best player in the world by a very wide margin, but I can't get behind Scheffler at +300," McDonald told SportsLine. See who else to fade here.
On the other hand, McDonald loves the value on Xander Schauffele at 12-1. Ranked fourth in the world, Schauffele is on a 39-start drought since posting back-to-back victories at the Travelers Championship and Scottish Open in the summer of 2022. But the 30-year-old has posted eight top-10 finishes in 12 events this season, including finishing as the runner-up at the Players Championship and last week's Wells Fargo Championship. "He has been the second-best player in the world from a statistical sense and is as good of a sure thing when it comes to entering the weekend in contention," McDonald said. See who else to back here.
How to make 2024 PGA Championship golf picks
McDonald has locked in his best bets for the PGA Championship 2024 and also has selected a longshot who's priced well over 50-1. This golfer "has made significant strides in his game" this year. If this player can pull off a stunning victory, he would cash in huge for anyone who backs him. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.
So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 PGA Championship, and which golfer in the PGA Championship 2024 field could bring a huge payday of more than 50-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for PGA Championship 2024, all from the expert who has given out numerous winners already this year.
2024 PGA Championship odds, field
See full the PGA Championship 2024 picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +300
Rory McIlroy +600
Brooks Koepka +1000
Xander Schauffele +1200
Ludvig Aberg +1200
Jon Rahm +1400
Joaquin Niemann +2500
Collin Morikawa +2500
Bryson DeChambeau +2500
Wyndham Clark +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Cameron Smith +3300
Max Homa +3300
Viktor Hovland +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Will Zalatoris +4000
Justin Thomas +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4500
Dustin Johnson +4500
Cameron Young +5000
Jason Day +5000
Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Jordan Spieth +5500
Tony Finau +5500
Patrick Reed +6000
Byeong Hun An +6000
Sam Burns +6000
Shane Lowry +6000
Tom Kim +6000
Sungjae Im +6500
Dean Burmester +6500
Sahith Theegala +6500
Abraham Ancer +7000
Min Woo Lee +7500
Brian Harman +7500
Talor Gooch +8000
Keegan Bradley +8500
Akshay Bhatia +8500
Russell Henley +8500
Adam Scott +8500
Sepp Straka +8500
Si Woo Kim +9000
Tiger Woods +12500
David Puig +12500
Corey Conners +12500
Rickie Fowler +12500
Stephan Jaeger +12500
Denny McCarthy +12500
Phil Mickelson +12500
Jake Knapp +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
Billy Horschel +12500
Sergio Garcia +12500
Taylor Pendrith +12500
Adrian Meronk +12500
Austin Eckroat +15000
Mackenzie Hughes +15000
Alex Noren +15000
Harris English +15000
Matthieu Pavon +15000
Ryan Fox +15000
Adrian Otaegui +15000
Justin Rose +17500
Adam Schenk +17500
Keith Mitchell +17500
Mito Pereira +17500
Kurt Kitayama +17500
Daniel Berger +17500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +17500
Emiliano Grillo +17500
Lucas Herbert +17500
Tom Hoge +17500
Victor Perez +17500
Erik Van Rooyen +17500
Lucas Glover +17500
Nicolai Hojgaard +20000
Eric Cole +20000
Jordan Smith +20000
Thomas Pieters +20000
J.T. Poston +20000
Thomas Detry +22500
Ryan Van Velzen +22500
Cam Davis +22500
Thriston Lawrence +22500
Beau Hossler +22500
Aaron Rai +22500
Ben Griffin +22500
Nick Taylor +22500
Alex Smalley +22500
Brendon Todd +25000
Maverick McNealy +25000
Luke List +25000
Nick Dunlap +25000
Davis Riley +25000
Adam Hadwin +25000
Marc Leishman +25000
Seamus Power +25000
Ryo Hisatsune +27500
Matt Wallace +27500
Andrew Putnam +27500
Andy Ogletree +27500
Patrick Rodgers +30000
Doug Ghim +30000
Taylor Moore +30000
Sebastian Soderberg +30000
Adam Svensson +30000
Rasmus Hojgaard +30000
Robert MacIntyre +30000
Gary Woodland +30000
Lee Hodges +30000
Ben Kohles +30000
K.H. Lee +30000
Camillo Villegas +35000
Alejandro Tosti +35000
Taylor Montgomery +35000
Vincent Norrman +35000
Jesper Svensson +35000
Tim Widing +35000
Charley Hoffman +40000
Mark Hubbard +40000
Keita Nakajima +40000
Zac Blair +50000
Francisco Molinari +50000
Joel Dahmen +50000
Peter Malnati +50000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Takumi Kanaya +50000
Grayson Murray +50000
Alexander Bjork +50000
Martin Kaymer +75000
Kazuma Kobori +75000
Brice Garnett +75000
Michael Block +75000
Padraig Harrington +75000
Luke Donald +75000
Jimmy Walker +75000
Y.E. Yang +100000
Jason Dufner +100000
John Daly +150000
Wyatt Worthington IV +150000
Tyler Collet +200000
Matt Dobyns +200000
Josh Speight +200000
Braden Shattuk +200000
Brad Marek +200000
Tracy Phillips +200000
Evan Bowser +200000
Josh Bevell +200000
Larkin Gross +200000
Rich Beem +200000
Zac Oakley +200000
Jeremy Wells +200000
Preston Cole +200000
John Somers +200000
Ben Polland +200000
Kyle Mendoza +200000
Jared Jones +200000
Shaun Micheel +200000
Jeff Kellen +200000
Jesse Mueller +200000
Andy Svoboda +200000