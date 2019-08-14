2019 BMW Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start Round 1 on Thursday
Big Cat is paired with a first-time champ this year at Medinah
There are only eight rounds in the PGA Tour season and no more cuts to be made. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup will tee it up at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago this week, and there are some terrific tee times and groups.
Obviously Tiger Woods -- who is playing after his withdrawal last week -- is always the headliner, and he'll play the first two rounds with C.T. Pan (who is pumped) and Billy Horschel (who is self-deprecating). Other notable groups include Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed as well as Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson and Justin Rose. If this week is anything like last week, maybe we'll even get a bit of drama -- on or off the course -- as another season winds down.
Here's a look at all the key tee times for Round 1 on Thursday at the BMW Championship.
BMW Championship -- Round 1 tee times
All times Eastern, all players tee off on No. 1
- 10:37 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth, Rory Sabbatini
- 11:21 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Paul Casey, Justin Thomas
- 11:48 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed
- 12:54 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, C.T. Pan, Billy Horschel
- 1:54 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Justin Rose
- 2:05 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay
All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.
Round 1 -- Thursday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Featured groups: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
