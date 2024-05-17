The 2024 PGA Championship is underway with three days of pristine golf ahead at one of the nation's best courses. The action in Louisville continues Friday with Round 2 at Valhalla Golf Club offering an opportunity for some of the best golfers in the world to streak up the leaderboard ahead of the weekend.

Expectations of a three-horse race atop the PGA Championship will continue as Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy -- each of whom won their last two starts on their respective tours -- are all heavily in contention. Still, all three are looking up at Xander Schauffele, who tied a major championship record and set a PGA Championship-best mark with an opening-round 62. McIlroy is the closest at four shots back with Scheffler and Koepka both five off the lead.

Given how much talent in the field, whoever ultimately prevails at Valhalla will surely earn the Wanamaker Trophy and a winner's share that should approach $3 million once it is officially announced by the PGA this weekend.

All eyes will also be on Tiger Woods, who sits below the projected cutline simply because he did not go as low as everyone else. Woods is attempting to play 72 holes at the PGA Championship for the first time since 2020. Phil Mickelson is also seeking to prove that his 2021 PGA was not an aberration but rather proof that he still has game left in his bag; unfortunately, Lefty will have to put together a tremendous round just to play the weekend.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times.

