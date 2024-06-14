Some players will be attempting to position themselves for a weekend run in the second round of the 2024 U.S. Open, while others will simply be trying to hang around for the weekend in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The top-three players in the world will experience a quick turnaround as 18-hole co-leader Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele kick off their second set of 18 holes on Friday at 7:29 a.m. ET off the 10th tee.
They are joined in the morning wave by Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Viktor Hovland, who go off at 7:40 a.m., as well as Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap and reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark teeing off at the exact same time.
The afternoon hours will see a number of players hoping to make the cut, including Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion opened his U.S. Open with a 4-over 74 and currently sits one stroke below the projected cut line. He will again play alongside Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick starting at 1:14 p.m. That trio will be followed by a number of names near the top of the leaderboard, including co-leader Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley and Matt Kuchar at 1:25 p.m. along with Ludvig Åberg, Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson at 1:36 p.m.
On the other side of the golf course, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas will start their second rounds at 1:25 p.m. as Koepka and Morikawa aim to get back into contention while Thomas looks to earn a weekend tee time.
Let's take a look at all the Round 2 tee times for the U.S. Open.
All times Eastern
2024 U.S. Open tee times, Friday pairings
No. 1
- 6:45 a.m. — Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams
- 6:56 a.m. — Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson
- 7:07 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk
- 7:18 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes
- 7:29 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge
- 7:40 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
- 7:51 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston
- 8:02 a.m. — Gordon Sargent, Jake Knapp, Cameron Young
- 8:13 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
- 8:24 a.m. — Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James
- 8:35 a.m. — Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton
- 8:46 a.m. — Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai, Brandon Wu
- 8:57 a.m. — Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black
- 12:30 p.m. — Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero
- 12:41 p.m. — Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power
- 12:52 p.m. — S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tom Widing
- 1:03 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith
- 1:14 p.m. — Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods
- 1:25 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley
- 1:36 p.m. — Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson
- 1:47 p.m. — Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
- 1:58 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig
- 2:09 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari
- 2:20 p.m. — Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis
- 2:31 p.m. — Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair
- 2:42 p.m. — Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch
No. 10
- 6:45 a.m. — Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes
- 6:56 a.m. — Santiago De la Fuente, Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra
- 7:07 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 7:18 a.m. — Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim
- 7:29 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
- 7:40 a.m. — Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark
- 7:51 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Jackson Suber, Jordan Spieth
- 8:02 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer
- 8:13 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen
- 8:24 a.m. — Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren
- 8:35 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan
- 8:46 a.m. — Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin, Maxwell Moldovan
- 8:57 a.m. — Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin
- 12:30 p.m. — Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister
- 12:41 p.m. — Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell
- 12:52 p.m. — Omar Morales, Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis
- 1:03 p.m. — Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo
- 1:14 p.m. — Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia
- 1:25 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka
- 1:36 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson
- 1:47 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 1:58 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im
- 2:09 p.m. — Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley
- 2:20 p.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad, Mac Meissner
- 2:31 p.m. — Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim, Jim Herman
- 2:42 p.m. — Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater