Some players will be attempting to position themselves for a weekend run in the second round of the 2024 U.S. Open, while others will simply be trying to hang around for the weekend in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The top-three players in the world will experience a quick turnaround as 18-hole co-leader Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele kick off their second set of 18 holes on Friday at 7:29 a.m. ET off the 10th tee.

They are joined in the morning wave by Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Viktor Hovland, who go off at 7:40 a.m., as well as Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap and reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark teeing off at the exact same time.

The afternoon hours will see a number of players hoping to make the cut, including Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion opened his U.S. Open with a 4-over 74 and currently sits one stroke below the projected cut line. He will again play alongside Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick starting at 1:14 p.m. That trio will be followed by a number of names near the top of the leaderboard, including co-leader Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley and Matt Kuchar at 1:25 p.m. along with Ludvig Åberg, Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson at 1:36 p.m.

On the other side of the golf course, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas will start their second rounds at 1:25 p.m. as Koepka and Morikawa aim to get back into contention while Thomas looks to earn a weekend tee time.

Let's take a look at all the Round 2 tee times for the U.S. Open.

All times Eastern

2024 U.S. Open tee times, Friday pairings

No. 1

6:45 a.m. — Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams

6:56 a.m. — Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson

7:07 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk

7:18 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes

7:29 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge

7:40 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

7:51 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston

8:02 a.m. — Gordon Sargent, Jake Knapp, Cameron Young

8:13 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

8:24 a.m. — Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James

8:35 a.m. — Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton

8:46 a.m. — Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai, Brandon Wu

8:57 a.m. — Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black

12:30 p.m. — Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero

12:41 p.m. — Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power

12:52 p.m. — S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tom Widing

1:03 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith

1:14 p.m. — Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

1:25 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley

1:36 p.m. — Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson

1:47 p.m. — Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

1:58 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig

2:09 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari

2:20 p.m. — Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis

2:31 p.m. — Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair

2:42 p.m. — Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch

No. 10