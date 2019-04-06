2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from proven computer simulation that called four majors

It's a tradition unlike any other. The 2019 Masters gets underway on Thursday, April 11 as golf's elite descend upon Augusta National to face tough challenges like Amen Corner and two par-fives on the first nine of at least 570 yards. The 2019 Masters field features an impressive mix of past champions like Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth competing against stars who have yet to win a coveted green jacket like Rory McIlroy, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. The latest 2019 Masters odds list McIlroy as the Vegas favorite at 8-1, with Johnson (10-1), Justin Rose (12-1), Woods (14-1) and Thomas (14-1) also coming in at 14-1 or shorter. Defending champion Patrick Reed, who won by a single stroke over Rickie Fowler last year, is 40-1 to repeat, and the winner will be crowned on Sunday, April 14. Before making any 2019 Masters picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, see the PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is nearly set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 14-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Brooks Koepka, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Gunning for his first green jacket, Koepka has the all-around game to finish on top of the 2019 Masters leaderboard at Augusta. He'll be able to cut down the lengthy 7,435-yard course thanks to his 307.9-yard average driving distance, which ranks 15th on Tour. Being able to hit a short iron into the greens at Augusta will allow Koepka to control the golf ball and avoid the iconic course's bunkers and second cut altogether.

His length off the tee on the par-fives will also allow him to go for the green in two, which could result in more eagle opportunities. In fact, he enters the 2019 Masters ranked seventh on the PGA Tour in holes per eagle, with six of them in 468 holes. Plus, Koepka has finished on top of the leaderboard in three of his last five golf majors. He has the all-around game and experience to be a force at Augusta National Golf Club as an 18-1 long shot.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

