2019 PGA Championship odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from same simulation that called four majors

After seeing the 2019 PGA Championship moved to May for the first time since 1949, 156 of the world's top golfers will begin competing for the Wanamaker Trophy when play gets underway Thursday, May 16 at the Bethpage Black Course. Pushed up on the calendar from August, the 2019 PGA Championship will serve as the second major on the PGA schedule this season. The 2019 PGA Championship odds feature plenty of golf's top names listed as favorites, including Tiger Woods (8-1), world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (10-1) defending champ Brooks Koepka (10-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1) and Justin Thomas (16-1). Woods, fresh off claiming his 15th career major title at the Masters last month, will try to avenge his narrow runner-up finish to Koepka last year. Meanwhile, Koepka will attempt to be the first golfer since Woods in 2006 and 2007 to repeat as champion. But the rest of the 2019 PGA Championship field will also give chase to the title as the top 15 finishers last year will return. Before locking in your 2019 PGA Championship picks, you'll want to see the latest golf predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the last PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now with the 2019 PGA Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion, reigning Masters winner, and the top Vegas favorite, doesn't even crack the top five.

Woods is coming off one of the most historic victories in recent memory at the 2019 Masters. The 15-time major champion shot a 2-under par 70 to win his first green jacket since 2005 and his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open. His victory at Augusta National was the first time in his career that he came from behind to win a major.

However, Woods struggled in 2012 at The Barclays, his last start at Bethpage. He finished the tournament at 1-over par after shooting a final-round 76, a 38th-place finish. SportsLine's model isn't calling for back-to-back major victories and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 17-2 premium he's commanding, lower than the 14-1 he was fetching at the Masters.

Another surprise: Bryson DeChambeau, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Despite missing the cut in his latest tournament at RBC Heritage last month, DeChambeau could find himself in contention at the 2019 PGA Championship after getting off to a fast start at the Masters last month. DeChambeau carded a first-round 66 (-6) at Augusta National Golf Club, setting the stage for a competitive weekend at golf's first major.

The 25-year-old DeChambeau already has five PGA Tour victories on his resume, including the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open earlier this year. The SMU product turned pro in 2016, but already has become recognized as an up-and-comer after three wins in 2018. DeChambeau's best finish at the PGA Championship came in 2017 when he landed a tie for 33rd. However, after finding himself all square with Koepka atop the leaderboard following the first round at the Masters, DeChambeau could be a dark horse to claim his first major title. He's a prime target to shoot up the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard in a hurry.

Tiger Woods 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Bubba Watson 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 60-1