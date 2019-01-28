2019 Saudi International odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed Bryson DeChambeau's win

The European Tour's desert swing rolls on this week with a star-studded field for the 2019 Saudi International, which is being held at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah. Several of the world's top-ranked golfers from the PGA and European tours will compete at the 2019 Saudi International in hopes of being crowned champion. Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose are the Vegas favorites at 6-1, followed closely by Dustin Johnson at 13-2 in the latest 2019 Saudi International odds. Before locking in any 2019 Saudi International picks of your own, be sure to check out the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was all over Jon Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the field for the Saudi International is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: DeChambeau, the Vegas favorite who has won four of his past nine worldwide starts, falls short of winning the title.

DeChambeau is coming off an impressive victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. It was his first European Tour title and his record-setting performance saw him shoot the lowest 72-hole total in the tournament's history, while also securing the largest winning margin. However, SportsLine's advanced computer says DeChambeau will make another strong run but ultimately fall short of winning it all.

Another surprise: Matt Wallace, a 20-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Wallace has been on fire to open the new season. He's recorded four straight top-20 finishes and is coming off an impressive second place finish last week at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Vegas is undervaluing him, but the model says he has the skills needed to climb the 2019 Saudi International leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Saudi International? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Saudi International projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors, and find out.

Bryson DeChambeau 6-1

Justin Rose 6-1

Dustin Johnson 13-2

Brooks Koepka 9-1

Sergio Garcia 14-1

Patrick Reed 18-1

Matt Wallace 20-1

Ian Poulter 22-1

Hao Tong Li 25-1

Henrik Stenson 28-1

Thomas Pieters 28-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 28-1

Lee Westwood 33-1