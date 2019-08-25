2019 Tour Championship, FedEx Cup purse, payouts: Prize money, winnings for each golfer from $45 million pool

There is $45 million on the line this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Yes, you read that correctly. Thirty golfers will battle it out for the 2019 Tour Championship with a total of $45 million on the line and the winner taking home an almost preposterous $15 million. It's considered the largest prize pool every handed out at a single PGA Tour event.

First place is $15 million -- fifteen million dollars! -- which is just outrageous. The total purse for the FedEx Cup (including for golfers who were ousted in the first two rounds of the playoffs and those who finished in the top 10 in the regular season) is $70 million with $45 million of that going to the 30 at the Tour Championship.

There are innumerable ways to contextualize all of this, but Justin Ray may have done it best when comparing this purse to Tiger Woods' first year on the PGA Tour.

Total combined purses for 1996 season on PGA Tour (year Tiger Woods turned professional): $65.9M



Total combined FedExCup bonus payout this week: $70M — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) August 20, 2019

As for this week, can you imagine showing up to play golf, playing worse than everyone else in attendance and still taking home almost $400,000? I get that guys have grinded all year to get to this point, but that's still preposterous.

Some fun facts on what is the undoubtedly the most money ever competed for in a single golf event:



-A top five finish this week nets you more $ than winning any other 2019 tournament

-The winner's earnings from THIS WEEK ALONE would rank 122nd on the all time money list — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) August 19, 2019

Here's a look at the total payouts for the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup winner.

1st: $15 million

2nd: $5 million

3rd: $4 million

4th: $3 million

5th: $2.5 million

6th: $1.9 million

7th: $1.3 million

8th: $1.1 million

9th: $950,000

10th: $830,000

11th: $750,000

12th: $705,000

13th: $660,000

14th: $620,000

15th: $595,000

16th: $570,000

17th: $550,000

18th: $550,000

19th: $535,000

20th: $520,000

21st: $505,000

22nd: $490,000

23rd: $466,000

24th: $456,000

25th: $445,000

26th: $435,000

27th: $425,000

28th: $415,000

29th: $405,000

30th: $395,000

