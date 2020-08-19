Despite playing an extremely limited schedule this season, Tiger Woods has qualified for the PGA playoffs and will begin his quest to become the first three-time FedEx Cup Champion ever at the 2020 Northern Trust on Thursday. TPC Boston hosted the Dell Technologies Championship, a former playoff event that has since been removed from the schedule, from 2003 to 2018 and now the course will once again showcase playoff golf. Woods ranks 49th in the FedEx Cup standings, so he'll have work to do to guarantee he remains in the top 70 in order to play at the BMW Championship next week. Should you back Woods with your 2020 Northern Trust golf picks?

Woods won at TPC Boston in 2006 but is listed as a 40-1 long shot in the 2020 Northern Trust odds from William Hill. Instead, Justin Thomas (12-1), Bryson DeChambeau (12-1), Rory McIlroy (14-1) and John Rahm (14-1) are at the top of this week's PGA Tour odds. Before locking in your 2020 Northern Trust picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June. In fact, it's up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. It was all over Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. At the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400).

At the Memorial Tournament, McClure used the model to identify winner Jon Rahm (22-1) as one of his best bets from the start. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend. The model was also all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

McClure returned a whopping +788 during the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, including nailing top-five bets on Xander Schauffele at 13-2 and Collin Morikawa at 9-1. The model was also extremely high on 30-1 long shot winner Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Simpson winning outright.

In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including two of the last four. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the Northern Trust 2020 field is finalized, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

The model's top 2020 Northern Trust predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at The Northern Trust 2020: Tiger Woods, who's seeking his record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour victory, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10. Woods is just one of two players who has won the FedEx Cup more than once. Woods, the 2007 and 2009 champion, has also had success at TPC Boston in his career, winning at this venue in 2006 while adding two runner-ups and a third place finish at TPC Boston.

However, Woods has struggled mightily at the Northern Trust in recent years. In fact, Woods finished 40th in 2018 and withdrew from the tournament in 2019 after posting a first-round 75. The 44-year-old has also played just twice since the season restarted, failing to crack the top 35 in either event. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Northern Trust 2020 field.

Another surprise: Daniel Berger, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 27-year-old slumped all the way to No. 152 in the Official World Golf Ranking as the calendar turned to 2020, but he found his game again and jumped to No. 106 thanks to three consecutive top-10 finishes before the coronavirus pandemic forced the PGA Tour to shut down.

Since returning, Berger has picked up right where he left off, with at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge and top-three finishes at the RBC Heritage and WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

After earning a 13th-place finish at the PGA Championship, Berger now has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 18 and is seventh in the FedEx Cup standings. Berger has made the cut all four times he's played at TPC Boston and finished 12th there in 2015 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. He's a target for your 2020 Northern Trust Open bets, according to the model.

How to make 2020 Northern Trust picks

Also, the model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title.

So who wins the 2020 Northern Trust? Where does Tiger Woods finish? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

2020 Northern Trust odds (via William Hill)

