The pairings and tee times are locked and loaded for what should be an entertaining round of golf Saturday at the 149th Open Championship. Moving Day always gives us plenty of storylines that shape major championship golf, and there are already plenty bubbling up entering the weekend at Royal St. George's.

With Louis Oosthuizen atop the leaderboard, he once again is one of the big stories for a third consecutive major after runner-up finishes at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Oosthuizen leads by two strokes through 36 holes and will be in the final pairing Saturday with 2020 PGA champion Collin Morikawa, who matched Oosthuizen's low-round 64 from Thursday with a 64 of his own Friday.

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka are all set to start their weekend of golf in the later waves in the United Kingdom as well after all four of the major champions had under-par rounds to move into the top 15 of the leaderboard.

Let's take a look at the entire set of Saturday tee times at the 149th Open Championship with every golfer starting at No. 1. Be sure to check out the full Open schedule and coverage guide from CBS Sports. All times Eastern



2021 Open tee times, Round 3 pairings

4:20 a.m. – Yuxin Lin

4:30 a.m. – Talor Gooch, Bryson DeChambeau

4:40 a.m. – Richard Mansell, Bernd Wiesberger

4:50 a.m. – Marcus Armitage, JC Ritchie

5:00 a.m. – Ryosuke Kinoshita, Poom Saksansin

5:10 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Antoine Rozner

5:20 a.m. – Brendan Steele, Robert Macintyre

5:30 a.m. – Sam Burns, Harris English

5:40 a.m. – Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak

5:50 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield

6:05 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Richard Bland

6:15 a.m. – Benjamin Hebert, Xander Schauffele

6:25 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Matthew Matthew Fitzpatrick

6:35 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Lanto Griffin

6:45 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann

6:55 a.m. – Max Homa, Chan Kim

7:05 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

7:15 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner

7:25 a.m. – Jazz Janewattananond, Matthias Schmid

7:35 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Aaron Rai

7:50 a.m. – Jonathan Thomson, Lee Westwood

8:00 a.m. – Ian Poulter, Jack Senior

8:10 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Tommy Fleetwood

8:20 a.m. – Johannes Veerman, Matt Wallace

8:30 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Byeong Hun An

8:40 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Justin Rose

8:50 a.m. – Dean Burmester, Daniel Berger

9:00 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker

9:10 a.m. – Danny Willett, Brian Harman

9:20 a.m. – Corey Conners, Cameron Smith

9:35 a.m. – Tony Finau, Ryan Fox

9:45 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Cameron Tringale

9:55 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes

10:05 a.m. – Justin Harding, Paul Casey

10:15 a.m. – Marcel Siem, Andy Sullivan

10:25 a.m. – Daniel Van Tonder, Emiliano Grillo

10:35 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler

10:45 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Dylan Frittelli

10:55 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Collin Morikawa