AUGUSTA, Ga. -- There is a lot on the line this weekend at the 2021 Masters, and while a cash prize is not at the top of the list for most of the best in the world, there's still a significant sum on the line over the final two days at Augusta National. Golfers will play for a green jacket, a major championship and also a ton of money.
The 2021 Masters purse is again set at $11.5 million for the third straight year with the winner bringing home 18% of that sum for winning Augusta National and taking down one of the best Masters fields of all time. The Masters champion's prize is more than $2 million, and while the runner-up won't get a green jacket, the second-place prize of $1.24 million is not too shabby either. That's more than the winner's share at nearly every professional golf tournament around the globe in any given year.
The Masters purse is so impressive that the third-place finisher will receive as much as the entire field did when Jack Nicklaus won the 1986 Masters. So while one of the last thing a green jacket-earner will be thinking about come Sunday evening (or Monday morning) is how much money will hit his bank account next week, it's still tremendous money for the work.
We are at a blistering pace rolling to a finish at Augusta National, and the eventual champion (and top 10, for that matter) is still very much up in the air. Here's a look at all the prize money and payouts for the 85th Masters.
2021 Masters prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $11.5 million
Payouts projected based on 2020 prize money breakdown
1st (Winner): $2,070,000
2nd: $1,242,000
3rd: $782,000
4th: $552,000
5th: $460,000
6th: $414,000
7th: $385,250
8th: $356,500
9th: $333,500
10th: $310,500
11th: $287,500
12th: $264,500
13th: $241,500
14th: $218,500
15th: $207,000
16th: $195,500
17th: $184,000
18th: $172,500
19th: $161,000
20th: $149,500
21st: $138,000
22nd: $128,800
23rd: $119,600
24th: $110,400
25th: $101,200
26th: $92,000
27th: $88,550
28th: $85,100
29th: $81,650
30th: $78,200
31st: $74,750
32nd: $71,300
33rd: $67,850
34th: $64,975
35th: $62,100
36th: $59,225
37th: $56,350
38th: $54,050
39th: $51,750
40th: $49,450
41st: $47,150
42nd: $44,850
43rd: $42,550
44th: $40,250
45th: $37,950
46th: $35,650
47th: $33,350
48th: $31,510
49th: $29,900
50th: $28,980
When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order. Every professional golfer who finishes lower than 50th will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on their scores and finishes among the field. A total of 54 golfer made the cut this year.