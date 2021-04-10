AUGUSTA, Ga. -- There is a lot on the line this weekend at the 2021 Masters, and while a cash prize is not at the top of the list for most of the best in the world, there's still a significant sum on the line over the final two days at Augusta National. Golfers will play for a green jacket, a major championship and also a ton of money.

The 2021 Masters purse is again set at $11.5 million for the third straight year with the winner bringing home 18% of that sum for winning Augusta National and taking down one of the best Masters fields of all time. The Masters champion's prize is more than $2 million, and while the runner-up won't get a green jacket, the second-place prize of $1.24 million is not too shabby either. That's more than the winner's share at nearly every professional golf tournament around the globe in any given year.

The Masters purse is so impressive that the third-place finisher will receive as much as the entire field did when Jack Nicklaus won the 1986 Masters. So while one of the last thing a green jacket-earner will be thinking about come Sunday evening (or Monday morning) is how much money will hit his bank account next week, it's still tremendous money for the work.

We are at a blistering pace rolling to a finish at Augusta National, and the eventual champion (and top 10, for that matter) is still very much up in the air. Here's a look at all the prize money and payouts for the 85th Masters.

2021 Masters prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $11.5 million

Payouts projected based on 2020 prize money breakdown

1st (Winner): $2,070,000

2nd: $1,242,000

3rd: $782,000

4th: $552,000

5th: $460,000

6th: $414,000

7th: $385,250

8th: $356,500

9th: $333,500

10th: $310,500

11th: $287,500

12th: $264,500

13th: $241,500

14th: $218,500

15th: $207,000

16th: $195,500

17th: $184,000

18th: $172,500

19th: $161,000

20th: $149,500

21st: $138,000

22nd: $128,800

23rd: $119,600

24th: $110,400

25th: $101,200

26th: $92,000

27th: $88,550

28th: $85,100

29th: $81,650

30th: $78,200

31st: $74,750

32nd: $71,300

33rd: $67,850

34th: $64,975

35th: $62,100

36th: $59,225

37th: $56,350

38th: $54,050

39th: $51,750

40th: $49,450

41st: $47,150

42nd: $44,850

43rd: $42,550

44th: $40,250

45th: $37,950

46th: $35,650

47th: $33,350

48th: $31,510

49th: $29,900

50th: $28,980

When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order. Every professional golfer who finishes lower than 50th will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on their scores and finishes among the field. A total of 54 golfer made the cut this year.