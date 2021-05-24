It's difficult to imagine moving on from one of the great PGA Championships of all time, but the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines starts in less than a month and the storylines are already starting to take shape.

The preeminent narrative going into Torrey might actually be about the guy who just won Kiawah, Phil Mickelson. With six majors in the bag now, literally the only thing he can feasibly do to change his legacy is win that elusive (and infamous) U.S. Open. I've long believed this to be an impossibility with the way the USGA sets up its golf courses for this tournament, but I also would have howled this time last week at the very idea that Mickelson would even make the cut at Kiawah. And here we are.

Lefty is way down on the odds list at 50-1 (although it's miles from the 200-1 number he was on going into the PGA). The headliners this week are Dustin Johnson -- surprisingly, given his two missed cuts at the first two majors -- at 10-1, Jon Rahm -- who has won on this course -- at 11-1 and Rory McIlroy at 12-1. Beyond that trio is a big group at 14-1 and 16-1, and then all the other contenders file in at greater than 20-1 odds.

It's perplexing to me that Bryson DeChambeau is not higher. He played well enough at Kiawah and proved at last year's U.S. Open at Winged Foot that his game is prime for U.S. Open setups, especially like what he'll see at Torrey Pines. He's the value play at the top of the board right now.

Also, to give you an idea of what just happened at Kiawah, Erik van Rooyen and Ryan Palmer are both 200-1, which is what Mickelson was going into the PGA Championship last week. Here's a look at everyone in the field who is 50-1 or shorter, courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Dustin Johnson: 10-1

Jon Rahm: 11-1

Rory McIlroy: 12-1

Justin Thomas: 14-1

Jordan Spieth: 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 14-1

Brooks Koepka: 14-1

Xander Schauffele: 16-1

Collin Morikawa: 22-1

Patrick Cantlay: 28-1

Webb Simpson: 28-1

Viktor Hovland: 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 33-1

Patrick Reed: 33-1

Daniel Berger: 33-1

Tony Finau: 33-1

Will Zalatoris: 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 33-1

Justin Rose: 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 45-1

Scottie Scheffler: 45-1

Paul Casey: 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 50-1

Sungjae Im: 50-1

Cameron Smith: 50-1

Phil Mickelson: 50-1

Who will win the U.S. Open, and which long shots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up well over $9,000 since the restart.