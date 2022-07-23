A vital opportunity for those players on the bubble of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is presented at the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, which continues Saturday with Scott Piercy holding the lead after Round 2. With only three weeks left in the regular season, competitors will hope for a fast finish to their the 2022 campaign in order to play their way into the postseason.

Former World No. 1 Jason Day is securely on the bubble, as he sits 122nd in the season-long race. Unable to consistently play himself into contention this season, perhaps the success of his fellow Australian Cameron Smith will rub off on Day and catapult him into the playoffs.

Rickie Fowler is in the same conversation, as he sits 129th with only one top-five finish in his 2021-22 season. The five-time winner on the PGA Tour has been undergoing swing changes for some time now, and while it has yet to materialize into quality results, the lack of star power in the 3M Open field may allow Fowler's name to creep up the leaderboard.

In total, 24 of the 25 players ranked 115th-140th in the FedEx Cup standings will tee it up this week, with the lone exception being Webb Simpson. Couple the likes of Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama in the field, and there will be plenty of action to watch at this year's 3M Open.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 7:50 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio